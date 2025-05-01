Death investigation near Piscataqua River Bridge not considered suspicious, police say

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Officials say a man has died after being pulled from a river on Wednesday night.

According to State Police, troopers responded to a report of a stopped car in the breakdown lane on the I-95 northbound side of the Piscataqua River Bridge.

About 30 minutes later, police say an adult male was located in the Piscataqua River.

He was recovered and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is not being released at this time.

State Police say this death is not believed to be suspicious.

The State Police remind anyone struggling with a mental health crisis that help is available. Anyone can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8 for free and confidential support for themselves, a friend, or a loved one.

