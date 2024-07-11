Alleged distracted driver facing charges in NH for crashing into utility pole, taking down wires

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly crashing an occupied car into a utility pole while on her phone.

Mercedes Berroa Santana, 31, of Hampstead, is charged with vehicular assault, reckless conduct, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and use of a mobile electronic device while driving.

Officers responding to the area of Constitution Avenue at Banfield Road around 5:30 p.m. for a single vehicle accident found a silver Honda Civic had collided with a utility pole and live electrical wires, along with the pole itself, were on top of the car, according to Portsmouth Police.

Four occupants were trapped inside the vehicle.

Eversource and Portsmouth Fire crews worked to depower the wires and eventually extricated the four people.

All four were transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, with one sustaining serious although not life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Santana was summonsed to appear at the Portsmouth District Court on September 9.

“The Portsmouth Police reminds all drivers to operate their vehicles safely when driving a vehicle, maintaining focus on the vehicle and road,” police wrote in a social media post. “Distracted Driving and the use of cellphones while driving is not only illegal, but extremely dangerous and careless.”

