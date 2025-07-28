5-foot python found slithering around NH resident’s bathroom

DERRY, N.H. — Authorities responded to a scene on Monday that was serpently surprising.

Derry Police say they were called to 83 East Broadway when a resident reported a 5 foot python slithering around their bathroom.

It’s unclear how the snake got into the bathroom or where it came from.

Anyone who knows the owner of the animal is asked to call (603) 432-6111.

There were no reports of any injuries to the resident or snake.

Sssssssssssome one missssssssing sssssssomething? 🐍 5 foot python found 83 East Broadway. Call (603) 432-6111 and speak with an Officer if you are or know the owner. Thankssssssss Posted by Derry, NH Police Department on Monday, July 28, 2025

