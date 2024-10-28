Rockin’ around the Rockefeller: NYC Christmas tree will come from Mass. for the 1st time in 65 years

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Ready or not, Christmas is coming! New York City’s most iconic Christmas tree will come from Massachusetts this year.

Rockefeller Center announced on Monday that the famous tree that will shine bright in Rockefeller Center was grown in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

2024 marks the first time in 65 years that the tree is coming from The Bay State.

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree will be cut down from West Stockbridge on November 7 before traveling 140 miles to Manhattan.

The 11-ton, 74-foot tall tree will arrive at Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, November. 9, and be hoisted into place.

The tree will then be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored, lights and crowned with a Swarovski star, and then lit during a live broadcast of “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display until mid-January 2025.

Meet the 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree 🎄 This year’s Tree comes from West Stockbridge, Massachusetts. Weighing about 11 tons and standing 74 feet tall, The Tree will arrive on Saturday, 11/9. Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates: https://t.co/prpPHsQ78o pic.twitter.com/SbrEp1Rjm9 — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) October 28, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

