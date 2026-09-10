Robert Kraft donates $10M to Brandeis University for new Jewish life center

WALTHAM, Mass. — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated $10 million to Brandeis University to help build a new center on campus for Jewish life and leadership.

The Robert K. Kraft Family Center for Jewish Life and Leadership will feature state-of-the-art meeting spaces, a house of study, and flexible event spaces for conferences, convenings, and critical conversations about the future of Jewish life.

Kraft’s late wife, Myra, graduated from the university in 1964.

He said the center will help prepare the next generation of Jewish leaders.

“Brandeis University’s longstanding commitment to excellence, belonging, and Jewish traditions and values has shaped generations of leaders,” said Kraft. “The Kraft family has always been proud to support Brandeis and I am pleased to strengthen the work of the university and create a Hillel on campus to help educate and inspire students to carry forward the university’s mission.”

The university said all students will be welcome at the Kraft Center.

The new building is expected to open in the spring of 2028.

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