Roadway shut down following dirt bike crash in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a dirt bike on Monday night.

Shirley Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Groton Road at Townsend Road around 5:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries for the dirt bike driver as well as the operator of the other vehicle remains unclear at this time.

Officials have shut down the area while an investigation commences.

No further information was immediately available.

