Road rage arrest: Man accused in baseball bat attack on family’s car near New Hampshire mall

SALEM, N.H. — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he smashed up a family’s car with a baseball bat during a road rage attack near a popular New Hampshire mall on Thursday night.

Anthony Bennett Rovelo Baldovino, 21, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Salem District Court on charges including four counts of kidnapping, four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, four counts of reckless conduct, and driving after suspension, according to the Salem Police Department.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls from the area of Rockingham Park Boulevard in Salem just before 6:30 p.m. spoke with witnesses who reported that a bat-wielding man had shattered the windshield of another vehicle before fleeing on Interstate 93, police said.

The victims, a family traveling with a small child and an infant, told police that the suspect, later identified as Rovelo Baldovino, had cut them off in traffic, then exited his car and began smashing their windshield while threatening them.

Witnesses described Rovelo Baldovino and his vehicle, and New Hampshire State Police later stopped him on I-93 north near mile marker 11.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Salem Police Officer Christopher Markey at 603-893-1911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group