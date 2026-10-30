Rider taken to hospital after foot gets caught between MBTA train and platform

QUINCY, Mass. — A rider was taken to the hospital after their foot became caught between an MBTA train and the platform.

According to the MBTA, a train operator reported that the person’s foot became caught as the rider was getting off the train.

People on the platform helped the rider before the Quincy Fire Department responded.

The individual was then transported to the hospital.

“We want to thank fellow passengers and Quincy Fire Department who helped the rider last evening,” the MBTA said in a statement. “We remind all riders to be mindful as they board and exit trains.”

The MBTA did not provide additional information about the rider’s condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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