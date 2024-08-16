RI Governor, Attorney General, sue Washington Bridge contractors for negligence, breach of contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I — After structural problems shut down one of the state’s most traveled bridges, Rhode Island’s governor and Attorney General are suing the contractors responsible for its upkeep.

In a lawsuit filed in Providence Superior Court on Friday, Governor Dan McKee and AG Peter F. Neronha are suing 13 companies for negligence, fiduciary duty, and breach of contract.

The companies involved are AECOM Technical Services, Inc.; Aetna Bridge Company; Aries Support Services, Inc.; Barletta Heavy Division, Inc.; Barletta/Aetna I-195 Washington Bridge North Phase 2 JV; Collins Engineers, Inc.: Commonwealth Engineers Consultants, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.; Michael Baker International, Inc.; Prime AE Group, Inc.; Steere Engineering, Inc.; Transystems Corporation; and Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc.

According to court documents, the companies failed to timely and adequately identify worsening structural issues that led to the sudden and unexpected closure of the Washington Bridge.

“The emergency closure of the Washington Bridge and subsequent mitigation efforts have strained our state,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. “In the nearly nine months since the abrupt closure, our economy has borne an immense cost, and our state has and will continue to have to expend significant resources as a result. Today’s lawsuit seeks to hold accountable those responsible and recover the maximum amount possible for the State.”

Both Governor McKee and AG Neronha are expected to speak at a press conference Friday afternoon about the lawsuit.

In December 2023, the Washington Bridge was abruptly shutdown over safety concerns which resulted in major traffic headaches. An independent review revealed structural deficiencies which will require the bridge to be demolished and replaced.

RIDOT estimates the cost to demolish and replace the bridge should come in between $250 million and $300 million.

