Rhode Island man gets time in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills and more than 400 grams of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Carols Molina, 35, of Providence, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge John J. McConnell Jr. handed down his sentence.

Molina pleaded guilty in August 2025 to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

“Trafficking counterfeit pills containing fentanyl puts lives at risk and fuels a public health crisis affecting communities across the country,” Calenda said. “The 15-year sentence imposed in this case holds the defendant accountable for conduct that endangered others and underscores the serious consequences of distributing drugs that pose a lethal threat to our communities.”

According to court documents, law enforcement executed a court-authorized search of Molina’s home in November 2022, where investigators seized 1,503 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills weighing a total of 170.6 grams, and a mixture of powder containing fentanyl weighing 411.75 grams.

While under surveillance by DEA agents and members of the DEA Drug Task Force, Molina made multiple sales of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills to another individual, according to prosecutors. A total of 2,416 pills were seized immediately following the transactions.

The Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force investigated the case.

