Rhode Island church offers community support after tragedy rocks hockey game

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. — A local church opened its doors for prayer and support after that deadly shooting inside the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket on Monday afternoon.

Pastor Sean Amato at Slatersville Congregational Church told Boston 25 News many of the congregants he’s spoken with still haven’t really processed what happened.

Now, the community is turning to their faith and each other to navigate what they’re calling the unimaginable.

“They haven’t even started processing it, they haven’t even started processing what they’ve experienced,” said Pastor Amato.

3 people were killed, including the shooter, and another 3 were injured during a hockey game.

The Pawtucket Police chief identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, who she said also went by the name Roberta Esposito,

The church opened its doors on Tuesday for prayer and a safe space to process.

“You’re not just on the coop hockey team, you’re with the scouts, you’re a member of a church, you’re a member of a big family that has all sorts of their own connections, this is touching a lot of people,” said Amato.

North Smithfield Town Administrator Scott Gibbs said local and state agencies have come together to offer support and mental health resources for those affected.

“They’re all putting together a very detailed patch work of resources to help people not just the students and their families but also the community at large,” said Gibbs.

“Making sure that the kids and the parents and the greater community that have been impacted by this can weather it.”

A 988 number is now available for the community to reach out to. A prayer vigil will be held at the church Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

