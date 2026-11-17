PROVIDENCE, RI — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha is seeking to intervene in several ongoing child sexual abuse cases involving the Diocese of Providence.

Neronha’s office filed a motion asking to participate in the cases to defend a recently passed law that gives survivors more time to file civil claims against alleged abusers and institutions accused of enabling abuse.

The law created a two-year “revival window,” from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2028, allowing survivors to bring certain claims that had previously been barred by the statute of limitations.

“Survivors of child sexual abuse within the Diocese of Providence have been denied justice for decades as a result of a systemic pattern of protecting the reputation of the Church and its priests over the welfare of children,” Neronha said.

The Diocese of Providence has questioned the constitutionality of the changes. Neronha said he believes the law is constitutional and intends to defend it in both Rhode Island Superior Court and U.S. District Court.

“The pain that survivors suffer knows no statute of limitations, and they deserve to seek accountability from the people and institutions that enabled these crimes,” Neronha said.

The move follows a report released by Neronha’s office in March detailing decades of clergy sexual abuse within the Diocese of Providence.

The investigation identified 75 credibly accused clergy members who reportedly abused more than 300 victims between 1950 and 2011.

The Attorney General’s Office also brought criminal charges against four current and former priests for alleged child sexual abuse. Three are awaiting trial and are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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