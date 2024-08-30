Revere Board of Health votes to condemn apartment building with history of safety issues

REVERE, Mass. — Revere’s Health Board voted to close the Water’s Edge apartment complex Thursday night.

According to the city inspector, the building on Oceans Avenue isn’t safe to live in due to mold and fire risk issues.

The board will now work with the city to find a new home for the residents who are still living on the premises.

Tenants at Thursday night’s public meeting say their landlord is nowhere to be found.

Some even claim they haven’t heard from him for years.

Over the past few years, fires were started in homeless encampments in the apartment garage and a mold problem was left to fester.

“I’m not a mold expert, but I know what mold looks like when it grows on ceiling tiles after they’ve been wet and dried from leaks in the building,” Revere Deputy Fire Chief Paul Cheever said at the town meeting. “Ownersihp has a tendency to take down the tiles, spray painting them and putting them back up.”

It’s unclear how long the residents will have to leave the apartment building.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group