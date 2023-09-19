Retaining wall in Brighton gives way amid heavy rains, buries 2 cars

BOSTON — Two cars were buried under a pile of mud Monday night when a retaining wall in a Brighton parking lot partially collapsed due to torrential rains.

Crews responded to an apartment complex on Tremont Street around 10 p.m. for a retaining wall that toppled over, causing dirt and debris to fall onto two parked cars. The heavy rains

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

Brighton mud wall collapse

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

