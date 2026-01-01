Residents jump from balconies as New Year’s fire in New Hampshire leaves 1 dead, 8 hospitalized

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An overnight tragedy in Manchester, New Hampshire, left one person dead and several others injured after a three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building early New Year’s morning.

The blaze broke out at the Executive Manor Apartments on Union Street just 30 minutes into the New Year, causing heavy flames on the third and fourth floors of the building.

Firefighters say multiple residents were trapped and forced onto balconies and windows, with at least one person jumping from a second-floor balcony to escape. Crews rescued others using ladders and bucket trucks, including a child from a fourth-floor bedroom.

“Both of us grabbed jackets, and we just ran outside. We didn’t take anything. Just slippers,” resident Jean Noel said.

Officials confirm that about 40 people lived in the building, and at least eight were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. Sadly, one person did not survive.

Residents described chaotic moments as alarms sounded and smoke filled the building. One man said his pregnant neighbor, unable to get all her children out, dropped one child to medics below for safety.

“She took one of the kids and threw down, so the medics came and grabbed them, took them to the hospital,” resident Bernard Niyomugabo recalled.

Manchester fire officials praised crews for their heroic efforts during the intense and dangerous rescue operation.

“The members of the department acted very courageously, very heroically, to put hose lines in place and make rescues,” Manchester Fire Marshal Mitch Cady said.

The building sustained significant damage and will be uninhabitable for some time. Power and gas have been shut off. A nearby church opened its doors to shelter survivors, and the Red Cross is assisting 10 displaced families.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group