Reports: Fantastic Four star Julian McMahon dies at 56 after cancer battle

Actor Julian McMahon, best known for his roles in the Fantastic Four movies, Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died at age 56, several news outlets reported Friday.

McMahon, a native of Australia, died in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday after a private cancer battle, the star’s wife Kelly told Deadline.

Julian McMahon stars in 'Red.'

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in the statement.

Australian actor Julian McMahon, known for his starring roles in ‘Nip/Tuck’, ‘Charmed’, ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and the 2000s ‘Fantastic Four’ movies, died July 2 in Clearwater, Florida after a private battle with cancer. He was 56. MORE: https://t.co/7o7dUanIjL pic.twitter.com/7rORcq5iiw — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 4, 2025

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” she continued.

“We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories,” she said.

The dark-haired, blue-eyed McMahon had a prolific acting career.

He was well known for his role as Victor Von Doom, the villain in the superhero movies Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

He played Dr. Christian Troy in the series Nip/Tuck from 2003 to 2010.

In the television series Charmed, he played Cole Turner, from 2000 to 2005.

He also starred in the CBS crime series FBI: Most Wanted until 2022.

According to People magazine, the actor was previously married to Australian singer Dannii Minogue and Baywatch actress Brooke Burns before marrying Kelly Paniagua in 2014. He had daughter Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25, with ex-wife Burns.

McMahon’s final red carpet appearance was on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas, where he rolled out his movie The Surfer with costar Nicolas Cage at the SXSW Film & TV Festival, People magazine reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

