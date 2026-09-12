Reported ‘erratic’ man flown to hospital after being found unconscious in Warren spillway

A man in Worcester County was taken to the hospital after falling into a spillway in Warren.

First responders were requested on South Street in West Warren just after noon on Friday for a person acting erratically.

When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, a Warren firefighter ent found the man unresponsive in shallow water at the bottom of an 8-foot-tall spillway.

The man was pulled from the spillway and flown to a nearby hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

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