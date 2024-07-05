Report: President Biden tells governors he needs more sleep

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Madison, Wisconsin on Friday, as tensions mount surrounding his ability to run for re-election.

Now, new concerns are being raised as a result of a report about the president’s fitness.

Sources tell CNN that President Biden told Democratic governors on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m., so he can get more sleep.

Those sources say the comment left several lawmakers frustrated.

The Democratic governors were in Washington to meet with the president after not being able to get in contact with him after his poor performance at the debate.

FILE PHOTO: President Biden arrives at Logan Airport in Boston and is greeted by Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey met with both Democratic governors and the president while in Washington.

But the New York Times reports Healey questioned the president’s ability to win in November. They also reported that Healey didn’t talk during the meeting between governors and Biden.

Although the president says he wants to go to bed earlier, it didn’t stop him from staying up to see the Fourth of July fireworks at the White House on Thursday night.

Despite calls growing for him to step aside, Biden says he is pushing forward.

“You got me, man. I’m not going anywhere,” the president told reporters recently.

Biden will be back on the campaign trail today as he heads out to Wisconsin.

The Democratic National Convention is set for next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group