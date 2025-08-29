Report: Patriots releasing veteran safety, former captain Jabrill Peppers

The New England Patriots are reportedly releasing a veteran defensive player and one of the core leaders of the team.

New England is releasing 29-year-old safety Jabrill Peppers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Patriots are releasing veteran safety Jabrill Peppers, per source. Peppers still has $4.32 million guaranteed remaining on his contract for this season.



Peppers has started 85 games, including 26 with New England, and has totaled over 500 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced… pic.twitter.com/0D8xc5vzH7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2025

Peppers has started 26 games in New England, totaling over 500 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries in the NFL.

Peppers and fellow safety Kyle Dugger are imperfect fits under new head coach Mike Vrabel’s scheme. Peppers’ release opens the door for New England to start 24-year-old Craig Woodson and 28-year-old Jaylinn Hawkins at the safety positions. Dugger has stuck on New England’s 53-man roster despite playing into the preseason past the other starters and projected key contributors.

Peppers was named a team captain last year before relinquishing the title following an incident at the safety’s home in October an incident in the Patriot safety’s home this past October. A woman accused Peppers of grabbing her by the neck, slamming her against the wall and pushing her down the stairs after another man called her cellphone several times while they were in bed.

He was found not guilty on three domestic violence charges in January after a brief two-day trial.

Peppers was originally drafted by Cleveland in 2017 and spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons.

