Report: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson sidelined for multiple games with knee injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the next few weeks as the team heads to Germany to take on the Lions.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Stevenson is expected to miss the next few games with a plantaris tendon issue in the back of his knee.

Stevenson will not require surgery but will need rest and rehab.

His absence comes after the Patriots’ 45-27 loss to the Packers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The team has dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season and is currently without wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Henderson said he was hospitalized after experiencing neurological symptoms during a medical emergency.

The Patriots will face the Lions on FOX at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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