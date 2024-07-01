Report: Key piece of 2024 NBA championship team signs $125.9M contract extension with Celtics

BOSTON — A key piece of the 2024 Celtics championship team has reportedly agreed to a massive contract extension that will keep him in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Guard Derrick White has agreed to a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The deal includes a player option. Huge offseason priority for the champs,” Wojnarowski wrote in a post on X.

White was instrumental on both sides of the ball during Boston’s run to banner 18.

The 29-year-old averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He also shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range.

White had one year remaining on his deal.

