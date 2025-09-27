Repairs underway as Georgetown Water Department works on water main break

GEORGETOWN, Mass. — The Georgetown Water Department is addressing a water main break near East Main Street and Penn Brook Avenue, with efforts to repair the issue underway.

The water main break was reported shortly after 6 p.m., prompting an immediate response from the Georgetown Water Department.

Crews are actively working to address the issue by excavating the affected area and isolating the break.

Residents in the immediate area of East Main Street and Penn Brook Avenue have been advised that they may experience disruptions in water service, including low water pressure or no water at all, until the repairs are finalized.

The Water Department has committed to providing updates as the situation progresses, ensuring that residents are informed about the status of the repairs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

