Red Sox, Red Cross mark 25 years since 9/11 with annual Fenway Park blood drive

BOSTON — An annual blood drive at Fenway Park today honors the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

The Boston Red Sox and the American Red Cross have partnered for more than two decades to host the 9/11 Day of Remembrance Blood Drive, which also aims to help with the current nationwide blood shortage.

Donor Tammy Adams said the blood drive is an effective way to give back to the local community on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

“It feels like it was yesterday and it’s important to recognize this day and do something for others,” said Adams.

“This commitment of having this blood drive here at Fenway Park has given people from across the state the opportunity to get together, to unite,” said Holly Grant, the CEO of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The blood drive ends at 1 p.m.

The public is encouraged to check out future blood drives on the American Red Cross website.

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