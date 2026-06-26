Red Sox place Marcelo Mayer on 10-day injured list

BOSTON — The Red Sox have announced that infielder Marcelo Mayer is going on the 10-day injured list following a bone stress reaction.

The #RedSox today placed infielder Marcelo Mayer on the 10-Day Injured List with a bone stress reaction to the left ulna. To fill his spot, Boston recalled infielder Tsung-Che Cheng from Triple-A Worcester. Cheng will wear number 39. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2026

Mayer has played in 70 games so far this season, making 39 starts at second base and 20 starts at shortstop.

Mayer has been batting .220 avg. with 22 RBI’s, 10 doubles, three home runs, and 19 runs scored.

Getting the call-up will be 24-year-old Tsung-Che Cheng. Cheng made his major league debut last year for the Pirates, appearing in three games.

Cheng was claimed off waivers by the Sox in February, where he’s spent the year in Triple-A Worcester, starting at shortstop and second, additionally batting .254 with 34 runs scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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