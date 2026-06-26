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Red Sox place Marcelo Mayer on 10-day injured list

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 25: Marcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after striking out to end the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images) (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Red Sox have announced that infielder Marcelo Mayer is going on the 10-day injured list following a bone stress reaction.

Mayer has played in 70 games so far this season, making 39 starts at second base and 20 starts at shortstop.

Mayer has been batting .220 avg. with 22 RBI’s, 10 doubles, three home runs, and 19 runs scored.

Getting the call-up will be 24-year-old Tsung-Che Cheng. Cheng made his major league debut last year for the Pirates, appearing in three games.

Cheng was claimed off waivers by the Sox in February, where he’s spent the year in Triple-A Worcester, starting at shortstop and second, additionally batting .254 with 34 runs scored.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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