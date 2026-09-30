Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony listed out of Game 2 lineup after injury scare in Wild Card loss

BOSTON — Outfielder Roman Anthony has been listed out of the lineup for tonight’s matchup after he left Game 1 of Boston’s Wild Card Series loss to the Yankees with an apparent hand injury.

Boston fell to New York in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, putting the Red Sox on the brink of elimination.

Anthony exited the game after appearing to injure his right hand on a checked swing with two strikes. Red Sox manager Chad Tracey said after the game it was too early to determine whether the team’s leadoff hitter would be available for Game 2.

The injury is particularly concerning because Anthony missed more than 100 games earlier this season with a partially torn ligament in the same hand. According to Tracey, Anthony had not experienced a setback like this since returning to the lineup in late August.

“Nothing like this, no,” Tracey said. “You’ll get a zinger once in a while, you’ll feel something, it goes away. But today was more serious and was uncomfortable.”

The 22-year-old also missed last year’s postseason because of a left oblique strain.

Anthony’s status could have significant implications for the Red Sox moving forward. If he is removed from the roster and Boston advances, he would be forced to miss the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox are expected to provide another update on Anthony’s condition before Game 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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