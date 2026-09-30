Person suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester apartment

BOSTON — A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting inside an apartment complex in Dorchester, Boston police say.
Officers responded to 7 Whitfield Street around 5:39 PM after a radio call reported that a person was shot inside an apartment complex.
Once there, officers found the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and homicide detectives are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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