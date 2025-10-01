Red Sox diehard claims he was the victim of an anti-Semitic attack over the weekend

A diehard fan who goes by the name “Red Sox Jesus” told Boston 25 on Tuesday that he was brutally attacked by a group of men who were hurling antisemitic hate at him.

The Cambridge man said he’s been a lifelong Red Sox fan. He started wearing a robe with his long hair to games at Fenway starting this summer.

“The Red Sox literally cured my depression,” he said Wednesday.

Red Sox Jesus, whose name is Chad, said his sister suffered serious injuries in an accident two years ago. She gave him the costume.

Chad said he wears the outfit as a tribute to his sister.

“I get to bring [Red Sox fans] some entertainment even when we’re down,” he said.

He was in attendance for the Red Sox clinching series over the weekend.

Chad added, “When we clinched Friday, I was in tears.”

He went to the final regular-season game Sunday afternoon with his cousin.

They were reportedly walking down the sidewalk on Commonwealth Avenue by the Kenmore T station when a group of men started yelling antisemitic comments to Red Sox Jesus.

“Just the hate that came off, that was disgusting,” he explained. “I asked them to leave me alone shortly after, and they didn’t.”

Chad said a group of men circled him and held his cousin to the side. He said he tripped on his robe.

“As soon as I hit the ground, I’m just getting hit by a barrage of punches,” Chad explained. “I don’t know if I’m getting kicked in the face, punched in the face. I don’t know what’s happening. It’s not stopping. There’s blood everywhere.”

He claimed the men were still hurling antisemitic hate at him during the alleged attack.

Moments later, Chad claimed the men scattered.

“Sick, vile, disgusting, twisted,” he said. “Just because they thought I was Jewish... It was almost like they stole the joy of baseball from me.”

He claimed he and his cousin found one of the attacker’s IDs and wallet after they ran away. He told Boston 25 on Wednesday that he’s working with police.

He directed the attackers on Wednesday, “You will be found. Don’t be comfortable.”

Boston 25 reached out to Boston Police and the Red Sox Wednesday morning about this incident and are waiting to hear back.on

