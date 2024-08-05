Red Cross offering Amazon gift cards for blood donations amid emergency shortage. How you can help

BOSTON — The American Red Cross announced Monday that it’s experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans.

Since July 1, the Red Cross said its national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%, and blood donors of all types, especially those with type O blood, are urged to give as soon as possible to help patients receive lifesaving medical care.

Heat impacted more than 100 blood drives in July in nearly every state where the Red Cross collects blood, contributing to a shortfall of more than 19,000 blood donations. At the same time, hospital demand for blood products remains strong.

“It’s critical hospitals have both type O positive and O negative blood ready to go for patients in the most life-threatening situations,” Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross, said in a statement. “Type O is especially important for victims of accidents and other trauma who are receiving emergency treatment. Now is the time for donors of all blood types to give and ensure hospital shelves can be restocked before any impact to patient care.”

The Red Cross works with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients but can no longer do it alone, Gehrie stressed.

As a thank-you, Gehrie said that those who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma between Aug. 1-31, 2024, will get a $20 Amazon in exchange for their donation.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Massachusetts include:

Brewster

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Brewster Baptist Church, 1848 Main Street

Buzzards Bay

8/14/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Royal Cape Cod Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 8 Lewis Point Road

Cataumet

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Chirst of Latter- Day Saints, 1220 County Rd

Centerville

8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Our Lady of Victory- Centerville, 230 S. Main St.

Falmouth

8/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Sun Retreats Cape Cod, 130 Thomas B Landers Rd

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Gus Canty Community Center, 790 Main St

Harwich

8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Harwich Community Center, 100 Oak Street

Hyannis

8/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott Cape Cod Hyannis, 707 Iyannough Rd

Mashpee

8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Mashpee Library, 64 Steeple St

Orleans

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Rd

Osterville

8/22/2024: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Osterville Village Library, 43 Wianno Ave #2028

South Dennis

8/17/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Church Of The Nazzarene- Dennis, 209 Upper County Rd

West Yarmouth

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Cape Cod/Islands Assoc. Realtors, 22 Mid Tech Drive

Acushnet

8/29/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Acushnet Police Department, 64 Middle Road

East Taunton

8/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christ Community Church, 41 Stevens Street

Fairhaven

8/18/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Fairhaven Recreation Center, 227 Huttleston Ave

Fall River

8/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 152 Columbus Drive

8/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Fall River YMCA, 199 North Main Street

Mansfield

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., enVision Hotel, 31 Hampshire Street

New Bedford

8/8/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Greater New Bedford Community Health Center, 874 Purchase Street

8/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christian Fellowship Center, 822 Church St

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Kilburn Mill at Clarks Cove, 127 W Rodney French Blvd

8/28/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Southcoast Health- St. Luke’s- White Home, 101 Page St.

North Attleboro

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Attleboro Elks, 52 Bulfinch Street

8/23/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Emerald Square Mall, 999 South Washington Street - Route 1

North Dartmouth

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Dartmouth Bible Church, 52 Morton Ave

8/20/2024: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Dartmouth Town Hall, 400 Slocum Road

North Dighton

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Manheim New England, 123 Williams Street

North Easton

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 375 Foundry Street

Raynham

8/5/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/12/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/19/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/22/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/26/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/29/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

8/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Raynham Blood Donation Center, 275 New State Hwy

Taunton

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Taunton State Hospital, 60 Hodges Ave

Westport

8/29/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., White’s of Westport, 66 State Road, PO Box 248

Oak Bluffs

8/27/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Martha’s Vineyard Masonic Temple, 52 Edgartown Vineyard Haven Rd

Bellingham

8/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bellingham Library, 100 Blackstone St.

Braintree

8/16/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Norfolk County Sheriff’s Dept, 2015 Washington St

8/19/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Weymouth/Braintree Elks Braintree Lodge, 788 Liberty St

Dedham

8/5/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/6/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/7/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/8/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/9/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/10/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/11/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/12/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/13/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/14/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/15/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/16/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/17/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/18/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/19/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/20/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/21/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/22/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/23/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/24/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/25/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/26/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/27/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/28/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/29/2024: 1:15 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/30/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

8/31/2024: 8:45 a.m. - 1:45 p.m., Dedham Blood Donation Center, 180 Rustcraft Road

East Walpole

8/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Union Congregational Church, 55 Rhoades Ave

Foxboro

8/22/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Answer is Fitness- Foxboro, 7 Lincoln Road

8/29/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Foxboro Police Department, 8 Chestnut Street

Franklin

8/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond Street

8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, 91 Jordan Road

8/22/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Franklin Elks, 1077 Pond Street

Millis

8/16/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Encompass Fitness, 27 Milliston Road

Needham

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Center at the Heights, 300 Hillside Ave

8/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., First Parish Needham, First Parish iNeedham, 23 Dedham Ave

Norwood

8/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 572 Nichols Street

Plainville

8/21/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Plainridge Park Casino, 301 Washington Street

Quincy

8/24/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fore River Clubhouse, 16 Nevada Rd

8/26/2024: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Quincy Sons of Italy, 120 Quarry Street

Sharon

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Kol Tikvah, 9 Dunbar Street

8/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Temple Sinai, 25 Canton Street

8/31/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Public Safety Building, Public Safety Building, 213 South Main Street

Stoughton

8/30/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Old Colony YMCA, 445 Central St

Walpole

8/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Walpole Public Library, 143 School Street

Wellesley Hills

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road

8/27/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Wellesley Community Center, 219 Washington Street

Weymouth

8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/9/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/16/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/22/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/23/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/30/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

8/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Weymouth Blood Donation Center, 208 Main Street

Wrentham

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lake Pearl, 299 Creek Street

Brockton

8/28/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westgate Mall, 200 Westgate Drive

Hanover

8/10/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Phoenix Masonic Lodge, 133 Broadway Street

Hull

8/28/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption, 204 Samoset Ave

Kingston

8/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/6/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/8/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/17/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/18/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/19/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/20/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/21/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/22/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/24/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/25/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/26/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/27/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/28/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/29/2024: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

8/31/2024: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Kingston Blood Donation Center, 160 Summer Street

Marshfield

8/6/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Marshfield Elks Lodge 2494, 1321 Ocean Street

Mattapoisett

8/13/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., KOC - Mattapoisett, 57 Fairhaven Rd

Middleboro

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Church Of Our Saviour, 60 Union Street

Plymouth

8/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Loyal Order of Moose, 601 State Road

8/9/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth, 275 Sandwich Street

8/27/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Plymouth Public Library, 132 South St

Wareham

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Rosebrook Event Center, 50 Rosebrook Place #1

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Wareham Council on Aging, 48 Marion Rd

Boston

8/5/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/6/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/7/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/8/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 222 Berkeley St., 222 Berkeley St.

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/9/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Big Night Entertainment Group, 58 Seaport Boulevard, Suite 200

8/10/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/12/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/13/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/14/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., 125 High Street, 125 High St

8/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/16/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/17/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/18/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/19/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/20/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boston Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave

8/20/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/21/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston Street

8/21/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/22/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/23/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/23/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Big Night Entertainment Group, 110 Causeway Street

8/24/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/25/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/26/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/27/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/28/2024: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/29/2024: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/30/2024: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

8/31/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Boston Blood Donation Center, 274 Tremont Street

Brighton

8/23/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saint Elizabeth’s Hospital, 736 Cambridge Street

8/30/2024: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Community Rowing, Inc., 20 Nonantum Road

Revere

8/14/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group