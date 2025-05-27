‘Reckless driving’: Mass. man among dozens of drivers clocked at speeding over 100 mph on I-93 in NH

SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man driving a sports car at approximately 140 mph was among dozens of drivers who were stopped for excessive speed on Interstate 93 on Memorial Day, state police said Monday.

Brandon E. Babcock, 22, of Salem, Massachusetts, was arrested on multiple charges, including reckless driving and disobeying an officer, state police said.

Babcock was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Salem District Court on July 17.

Babcock is among 42 drivers who were clocked traveling at 90 mph or faster, and six drivers who were seen driving recklessly at 100 mph or faster, state police said.

On Monday morning, troopers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit used the unit’s fixed-wing aircraft to detect dangerous driving behaviors on I-93 northbound in Salem, state police said.

Troopers noted 111 motor vehicle violations, which included excessive speed, cell phone use, following too closely, “Move Over” law violations, and reckless driving, state police said.

At 7:45 a.m. Monday, troopers saw a white 2024 Corvette traveling at 110 mph.

When troopers attempted to stop the Corvette, the driver, later identified as Babcock, “sped up significantly and passed other drivers recklessly, across all other lanes of travel,” state police said.

Trooper Thomas Lombardi monitored the vehicle from the State Police aircraft, noting speeds of approximately 140 mph before the driver of the Corvette got off the interstate at Exit 3 and continued onto side roads in Windham.

Lombardi kept an eye on the Corvette from the sky and guided troopers to its location on the ground, state police said.

Ultimately, Sgt. John LaPointe pulled Babcock over on Johnson Road, and arrested him.

The minimum penalties for reckless driving in New Hampshire include a fine of $620 with an additional mandatory penalty assessment and a 60-day loss of driver’s license, state police said.

The standard fine for traveling 86 mph or greater is $434.

“The members of the State Police extend their gratitude to all drivers who traveled through the state safely during the holiday weekend and encourages residents and visitors to remain alert and responsible during the summer season,” state police said.

