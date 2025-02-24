‘Really hunting us down’: Border czar’s fiery comments triggers immigrant community in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Fiery comments from Trump administration Border Czar Tom Homan at the Conservative Political Action Conference are fueling more uncertainty among the immigrant community in Massachusetts.

Homan singled out Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, who recently doubled down on the city’s sanctuary policies and said his officers would not assist ICE with deportation operations.

“You said you doubled down on not helping the law enforcement officers of ICE. I’m coming to Boston, and I’m bringing hell with me,” he said.

The border czar also announced that ICE arrested 21,000 undocumented immigrants in Trump’s first month in the Oval Office.

He addressed criticism about ICE arresting immigrants without criminal charges.

“Yeah, damn right we did. Because you’re in a country illegally, which happens to be a violation of our law,” Homan said.

Immigrants who once felt safe in sanctuary cities like Boston and seven other Massachusetts communities are now feeling vulnerable.

“They are really hunting us down,” said Clemente Sajquiy, who resides in Massachusetts. “It’s dehumanizing.”

Sajquiy, who’s lived in Massachusetts for more than 15 years, is worried about being separated from his 11-year-old daughter.

“She feels intimidated. She feels the same fear,” he said. “To us, as parents, that’s just cruel and inhumane, to leave an 11-year-old behind without her parents.”

The 39-year-old admits to illegally crossing the border after leaving his native Guatemala.

However, he said he’s worked hard to build an honest life in the United States and pays taxes.

“I’m starting to question things that I’ve never questioned before like my career or trying to build a business, have a family, buy a house,” said Sajquiy.

Immigration attorney Giselle Rodriguez is advising people to plan for a worst-case scenario of who would care for their U.S.-born children should they get separated.

“I have clients, I know for a fact, they may get deported, but they will not bring their kids to a country that is in full chaos,” said Rodriguez. “They should contact schools and change their emergency contact to someone who has status.”

Advocates believe immigrants are being branded as criminals despite their contributions to the local workforce.

“Even employers are worried, especially in the health care industry, where there is such a huge shortage people working in that field,” said Dr. Geralde Gabeau, CEO of the Immigrant Family Services Institute.

Dr. Gabeau said Homan’s comments are not only triggering to the immigrant community but are also adding to their confusion.

“What did we do to deserve hell? Why is it that you’re not bringing safety to us, and you’re bringing hell to us?,” she questioned. “We have a lot of questions to which we don’t have answers.”

Homan has warned jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal immigration enforcement authorities will face consequences with federal funding.

