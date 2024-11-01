A real sweet treat: NICU baby’s dress up spooktacularly for halloween

BOSTON — The babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Mass General for Children (MGfC) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) were spooktacularly dressed for the occasion!

Some of the babies were dressed as superheroes, like the spectacular Spider-Man, or they were spreading joy as Mickey Mouse.

“Any hospitalization can be difficult. Families in the NICU deal with significant and many times, unexpected, stressors. Our teams are dedicated to normalizing each family’s first weeks and months as much as possible. Our photoshoots bring joy to families in what may be the more stressful time of their lives and celebrate each baby’s milestones despite being in the hospital,” explains Mariah Arlin, RN, who coordinates the MGfC photoshoots.

Thanks to costumes donated by the Sweet Pea Project and stuffed animals from Build-a-Bear, the costumes were a welcomed joy to the parents and staff!

