Raynham police arrest teen in connection with alleged school shooting, bomb threats

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Raynham on Friday morning following an investigation into alleged school shooting and bomb threats made on an online gaming platform, authorities said.

The boy, whose name hasn’t been released, is slated to be arraigned in Taunton Juvenile Court on a charge of making a false bomb threat, according to Raynham Police Chief David LaPlante.

The FBI notified the Raynham Police Department after the gaming platform flagged two text chat statements threatening violence against a school within the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District, LaPlante noted.

Using account details provided by the FBI, officers quickly identified the suspect, visited his home, and LaPlante said investigators found probable cause to make an arrest and charge the boy.

A preliminary investigation confirmed the threat was not credible. LaPlante said the boy had no access to weapons, and investigators found none.

Police also increased their presence at schools across the district on Friday out of caution.

In a statement, Superintendent of Schools Ryan T. Powers said, “The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority, and we take any threat involving a school extremely seriously. The district will address this matter in accordance with our student handbook and established policies.”

LaPlante added, “These types of threats are taken extremely seriously, regardless of where or how they are made.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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