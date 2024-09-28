Randolph Fire Department extinguish house fire Saturday morning

RANDOLPH — On Saturday, the Randolph Fire Department responded to a house fire at 37 North Harriette Street.

All residents vacated the home safely before multiple crews responded to the scene, including engines from Holbrook fire, and located the blaze in a bedroom within the basement of the 1 1/2-story home.

Firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames within 20 minutes of arriving on the scene and did so with no injuries.

Despite containing the flames, smoke and heat damage were spread amongst the house, leaving the six residents of the house to be displaced. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the residents.

“I’d like to commend our crews that responded to the scene and made quick work of the fire to contain it to a single room in the basement,” Chief Cassford said. “Thank you to our mutual aid partners who responded to the scene and provided station coverage during the incident.”

It’s believed that the fire may have been electrical as fire crews still search for causes.

An investigation is still ongoing

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

