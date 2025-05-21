Ramps connecting 2 major Mass. highways will be closed for ‘most of day,’ officials warn

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Exit ramps that connect two major Massachusetts highways will be closed for “most of the day” on Wednesday due to downed wires, state transportation officials warned.

In a traffic advisory, MassDOT announced the temporary closure of the exit ramps for Route 1 southbound to I-495 northbound, and I-495 northbound to Route 1 southbound in Wrentham.

"The closure is expected to be in place throughout most of the day to allow crews to make utility repairs to downed wires," MassDOT wrote in the advisory.

Aerial video showed multiple leaning utility poles and wires dangling close to the roadway.

Temporary signs and message boards have been deployed to advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

MassDOT also said drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the downed wires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

