Ram on the run: Taunton police searching for ‘Billy’ the ram

TAUNTON, Mass. — A ram had his run of the town in Taunton Friday night.

Despite several hours of searching, Taunton police were unable to locate “Billy” after the ram escaped from his home.

“We are throwing in the towel for the night. Animal Control is hopeful he will wander home overnight. We shall see. If you do see him, it is suggested that you let him be and give him lots of room,” Taunton police wrote on Facebook late Friday night.

Billy was last seen in the area of Steve Drive.

The search for Billy will resume on Saturday.

