Raising Cane’s announces opening date for Medford location

MEDFORD, Mass. — A day “Caniacs” have been waiting for, the opening date for their Medford location.

On Wednesday, the fast food restaurant announced that its Medford location will be open for business on Tuesday, October 29.

“We’re excited to bring Raising Cane’s to Medford and become a part of this vibrant Community,” said Nick Sandilands, Regional Leader of Restaurants. “Our focus goes beyond serving craveable Box Combos and fresh lemonade—we’re committed to fostering growth, supporting local initiatives, and building lasting relationships.

To celebrate, the restaurant will offer 20 customers free Raising Cane’s for a year on the grand opening day.

The doors on grand opening day officially open at 10 a.m., but Raising Cane’s is encouraging fans to secure a place in line early.

Raising Cane’s Medford will be located at 519 Riverside Ave.

The new restaurant marks the seventh Raising Cane’s location in ‘The Bay State’.

