Raging blaze destroys mill building in Rhode Island

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The roof of a mill building in Rhode Island collapsed early Monday morning as a massive blaze raged, destroying the vacant structure.
The fire broke out on Privilege Street in Woonsocket around 1 a.m.
Video showed bright orange flames illuminating the night sky and thick smoke billowing from the rubble as crews from multiple communities worked to knock down the fire.
The building was completely reduced to a pile of charred debris.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mill fire in Woonsocket, RI. Follow @boston25 for updates. pic.twitter.com/j74bm5etHK— Ken Lucas (@one_tall_photog) July 29, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
