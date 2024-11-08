Racist texts referring to ‘picking cotton’ sent to Black students in Mass. amid nationwide trend

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Racist text messages referring to “picking cotton” were sent to Black students who attend at least one Massachusetts school amid an alarming nationwide trend targeting people of color in several states across America.

The texts invoking slavery were sent to Black men, women, and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries by the FBI and other agencies.

In Massachusetts, Stoughton Public Schools said Black students at Stoughton High School are among those who received the racist spam.

“This particular text, in part, notifies the recipient that they have been ‘selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation,’” the district said in a statement. “This is part of an abhorrent nationwide trend. People from around the country have reported receiving this text, and others similar in nature.”

Stoughton text

The text message in question continues, “Be ready at 12 AM sharp with your belongings. Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Brown Van, be prepared to be searched down once you’ve entered the plantation.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the messages and there was no comprehensive list of where they were sent, but high school and college students in New York, Alabama, California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee were also among the recipients of the anonymous messages.

“The source of these text messages is unknown at this time. We ask if any student or staff member receives this text message or a similar one to report it to school administration,” Stoughton educators added.

The FBI said it was in touch with the Justice Department on the messages, and the Federal Communications Commission said it was investigating the texts.

FBI Statement on Offensive and Racist Text Messageshttps://t.co/vpQYAO6LT7 pic.twitter.com/iDtN36WhX4 — FBI (@FBI) November 7, 2024

Stoughton schools condemned the texts and said they stand up against any form of racism, discrimination, or hate.

“We understand that receiving a message like this is profoundly disturbing and can cause emotional distress and fear, especially for our students and staff of color. In no uncertain terms are messages like these acceptable,” educators said.

Counselors will be available Friday at schools in Stoughton for anyone in need of support.

The Stoughton Police Department is leading a local investigation into the texts.

Anyone who received one of the texts is encouraged to report it to Stoughton police at 781-344-2424.

We are aware of a racist spam text some of our students of color at Stoughton High School received today. This... Posted by Stoughton Public Schools on Thursday, November 7, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group