Public beaches across Massachusetts could soon get bigger under new proposal

Public beaches across Massachusetts could soon get bigger under a proposal being considered by state lawmakers. The measure would reclassify barrier beaches as public land, potentially expanding shoreline access for residents and visitors.

Barrier beaches run parallel to the coastline and are separated from the mainland by water or wetlands. These dynamic landforms are constantly reshaped by erosion, storms, and rising sea levels. Under current Massachusetts law, private property ownership can extend down to the low-tide line, resulting in many stretches of beach being privately owned.

Supporters of the proposal say making barrier beaches public would reflect their shifting nature and ensure broader access to coastal areas.

Opponents, however, warn that the change could trigger lawsuits from property owners and potentially cost the state millions of dollars, according to comments shared with The Boston Globe.

The bill is expected to be debated in the Massachusetts Senate next week. Even if approved there, it would still need to pass the House before heading to the governor’s desk.

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