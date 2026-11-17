PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez plans to resign in January.

According to Providence Mayor-elect David Morales, Perez plans to leave the department in the new year to spend more time with his wife and focus on her care as she faces serious health challenges.

“My thoughts are with him, his wife, and his family. I respect his decision to put his family first, and I’m grateful for his decades of service to Providence,” Morales said in a statement.

Perez came to the United States from Medellín, Colombia, at age 13. He has served with the Providence Police Department for 29 years.

Perez holds a bachelor’s degree in administration of justice from Roger Williams University and a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Throughout his career, Perez has assisted with FBI narcotics operations and helped apprehend individuals involved in violent crimes.

Perez was also credited with helping track down the Brown University shooter back in December 2025.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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