Protesters rally outside Burlington ICE facility in 14-hour demonstration to defend Constitution

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Protesters have gathered outside the ICE field office in Burlington for a day-long demonstration, expected to last 14 hours, to support and defend the Constitution.

The protest began early Saturday morning, despite the ICE office being closed today, and is organized as a response to recent events involving immigration enforcement.

“I am an immigrant myself. I am a citizen, but right now I don’t feel safe,” said Lorena Betts, one of the protesters.

Two weeks ago, an ICE field office in Dallas became a crime scene after a sniper opened fire, resulting in one detainee’s death and two others being critically injured.

“Me personally, I consider myself a right-of-center individual,” Bryan Winter, another protester, said. “I am out here with all of these progressive activists because they are fighting for the right cause.”

A previous protest took place about a month ago, where hundreds showed up in support of immigrants with cases in front of ICE, including a 16-year-old Salem resident who had been detained.

Boston 25 has reached out to ICE to see if they had comment, but have not heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

