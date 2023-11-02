Prosecutor: Man shot, killed Salem State University student after spotting woman in his car

SALEM, Mass. — A young man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Salem State University basketball player has been ordered held without bail.

Missael Pena Canela, of Salem, was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court on a charge of murder in the death of freshman student Carl-Hens Beliard, of Worcester. A court-appointed lawyer entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

A prosecutor alleged that Canela, who hid behind a courtroom wall, opened fire on Beliard’s car because the student was in the vehicle with a woman he had dated.

Suspect in Salem shooting faces a judge (Missael Pena Canela, of Salem, appears in Salem District Court to face charges in death of Carl-Hens Beliard.)

“There was a female party inside the vehicle at the time that the gunshots were fired,” the prosecutor told the court. “It appeared that she had an on-again-off-again relationship with the defendant.”

The woman in the car was able to escape without injury, but it was through her that investigators were able to track down Canela, the prosecutor added.

Canela “ultimately admitted” to firing the shots at Beliard’s car and told investigators that he “had been looking for the female party in the area,” according to the prosecution.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 22 Forest Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday found Beliard, a standout basketball player from Worcester, in a crashed vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller said.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 15 Salem shooting investigation

Beliard was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement, Salem State University President John Keenan said, “This has been a tremendously difficult day for our entire campus community and for those that knew Carl best...As both the Salem State president and a college dad, this tragedy is heartbreaking for all in our community and every parent’s worst nightmare.”

A spokesperson for Worcester Public Schools confirmed in a statement that Beliard was a member of the 2023 Worcester North High School state championship basketball team.

It was the first team in Worcester’s history to win a Division 1 championship.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Salem State shooting victim Carl Hens Beliard

Beliard’s heartbroken mother said her last conversation with her son was about Thanksgiving plans and his upcoming birthday celebration.

“I’m still feeling not well. I’m still in shock and I still can’t believe it,” Altagrace Beliard told Boston 25 News. “It was on Tuesday. He called me on FaceTime while I was at work. He was telling me he was coming home for Thanksgiving. I was even planning with him to go out with him for his birthday.”

Beliard would’ve turned 19 on Nov. 11.

Worcester Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez described Beliard as an “accomplished athlete whose life ended just as it was just beginning.”

“I am devastated to learn about the passing of Carl Hens Beliard,” Monárrez said in a statement. “I cannot imagine the pain of the student’s family.”

This shooting comes just days after a 19-year-old man was fatally shot on the campus of Worcester State University. Officials say there is no connection between the shootings.

Canela is due back in court on Dec. 1 for a probable cause hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group