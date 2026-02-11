Promising study shows ‘brain game’ can dramatically reduce dementia risk

A certain type of brain training could dramatically reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Research was published this week in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

The 20-year study found that older adults who completed 14 to 22 hours of a specific type of brain training had a 25 percent lower risk of being diagnosed.

Doctor Michael Alosco from Boston Medical Center’s neurology department joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now to talk about the significance of the study.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group