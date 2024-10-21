Prioritizing health and staying active: A local walking club with physical and mental benefits

BOSTON — A new walking club started at NEW Health in Charlestown. It’s not only open to its patients but to anybody who wants to join. And they say it not only helps with their physical health, but it also benefits many aspects of their life.

Every week, Alexandra Martinez leads of a group of walkers around the streets of Charlestown.

“Every Wednesday I look forward to seeing our patients and going out for a walk and exercise,” said NEW Health Practice Manager Alexandra Martinez. “And so it’s not only a benefit for the patient, but it’s also a personal benefit to me as well.”

Alexandra is a practice manager at NEW Health and a patient herself. She started the walking group to encourage exercise and also as a way to reach out to the large number of patients who are on Medicaid and Mass Health on several important health issues.

“We also have professionals that come in and talk about the importance of cancer screening and blood pressure, diabetes,” said Martinez. “We also do in-house exercise as well with the patients, and we also do crafts and we also promote community and culture as well.

“I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, so this has just really motivated me to further prioritize my health and stay active,” said Carmen Tirado.

Carmen says the community health center has provided her with the help and information to make sure she is taking the best steps to beat the disease.

“What keeps me motivated are these community programs that are meant for and beneficial for the community,” said Tirado. “This just furthers my motivation to stay active and to help the community as a whole.”

As a pre-diabetic with high blood pressure, Marisol Cordero says the club has encouraged her to exercise consistently.

“I have gone to the gym in the past by myself, But I feel more comfortable and confident here walking with a group of friends,” said Marisol Cordero, a walker in the group.

Like chicken noodle soup for the soul, they feel like this weekly walk with friends in the community has helped their minds and bodies.

“It has helped me tremendously for my mental health by motivating me to stay active,” said Juana Palacio. “Being in a group really helps, wanting to stay active, especially when the group is filled with lots of young people. It keeps me young.”

The walking club has been going on for six months now. And even as the temperature starts to cool off a little bit, they say they plan on walking into the winter.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group