Presidents Trail Scouting Camporee in Quincy draws 1,000 Scouts, leaders from across New England

QUINCY, Mass. — Imagine several hundred young people gathering together in one place with the common goal of learning how to help each other, their community, and their country.

That’s what happened in Quincy over the holiday weekend, when more than 1,000 Scouts and their leaders from across New England met for the annual Presidents Trail Scouting Camporee.

Young men and women between the ages of 11 to 17 participated in the three-day Camporee, at a campsite on Pageant Field at Merrymount Park overlooking Quincy Bay, Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick McDermott said in a statement Monday.

“This was an incredible event, featuring so many young women and men of great character, who came prepared to camp along the ocean in October and brave whatever elements they faced,” McDermott said. “It was my pleasure to engage with these future leaders, to see how they face challenges, overcome obstacles and work together for the benefit of their peers, their Scout units, and the Quincy community.”

The Camporee included several events, including a 5-mile hike of the Presidents Trail, which runs through downtown Quincy and tells the story of President John Adams and President John Quincy Adams.

Scouts also took part in conservation service projects in Quincy’s city parks, which included planting 23,000 flower bulbs and 125 trees, McDermott said. Scouts also collected trash, raked leaves and spread mulch, pruned bushes, pulled weeds and swept areas in the community.

Scouts also took part in a five-mile beach hike, knot-tying competitions, camp gadget training, and learned lessons on the ceremonial raising and lowering of the American flag. They also had opportunities to earn merit badges in art, citizenship, nature, photography and weather.

An opening ceremony on Saturday featured a procession of flags by the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard, a singing of the National Anthem by McDermott’s daughter, Alana, and welcomes from McDermott and Quincy Mayor Tom Koch.

Later on Saturday, the Scouts filled the Ruth Gordon Amphitheater for a patriotic-themed show, after a day filled with adventure.

On Sunday, more than 125 of the Scouts tested their leadership, decision-making and communications skills while challenging themselves at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Ropes Course at the agency’s Braintree Public Safety Complex.

Sunday’s programming ended with a large bonfire overlooking Quincy Bay.

The weekend’s events also featured patch trading, re-enactors engaging with the Scouts, a Trading Post, vendor displays and activities, other local tours, a rugby clinic with the World Champion Freejacks team, as well as games of gaga ball, horseshoes, bocce, basketball, and volleyball.

Monday’s closing ceremony began at 7 a.m., after an early morning reveille. Koch helped distribute patches and medals to the Scouts, and presented the Presidents Award trophy.

“I would like to thank Ray Theberge, the Chairman of the Presidents Trail Camporee and Quincy Friends of Scouting,” said McDermott. “Ray’s dedication and hard work resulted in fantastic Camporee weekend for so many young people and left them with indelible lessons about Quincy’s presidential history, and what makes the United States special.”

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office sponsored the event, along with Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, the City of Quincy and Quincy Friends of Scouting, MEMA, and the Quincy Chamber of Commerce.

McDermott’s office handled security for the Camporee, along with Quincy Police and the security firm Act for Safety.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Command Center, Drone Unit, ATV and RV were staffed on site all weekend for security operations, including Deputy Sheriffs on security details, McDermott said.

