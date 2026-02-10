RI man arrested for sexually exploiting Florida child using Snapchat, Roblox, AG says

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — A Rhode Island man is accused of sexually exploiting a Florida child using Snapchat and Fortnite, and coercing the child to create and send him hundreds of pornographic pictures and videos, the Florida Attorney General said Monday.

Justin Adkins, 29, of Rhode Island, was arrested on a warrant in West Warwick, Rhode Island on Feb. 3, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said in a statement. He is being held without bond and will be extradited to Florida.

Adkins is facing felony charges in Florida of second-degree Using a Child in a Sexual Performance (1 count), third-degree Transmission of Material Harmful to Minor by Electronic Device (1 count), and third-degree Unlawful Possession of Materials Depicting Sexual Performance by a Child (13 counts), Uthmeier said.

If convicted on all counts, Adkins faces up to 85 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Adkins is also facing criminal proceedings in Kent County Superior Court in Rhode Island for two counts of second-degree child molestation.

“Parents need to wake up to the disturbing reality that we are seeing online, because yet again, we caught a child predator using Snapchat and Roblox to groom and exploit a child,” Uthmeier said during a recent press conference.

“Thanks to the Green Cove Springs PD, FDLE, and our Office of Statewide Prosecution, the child predator is in cuffs and will be extradited from Rhode Island to face justice in Florida.”

An investigation began in January 2025 after the minor victim reported the crimes to the Green Cove Springs Police Department in Florida.

The investigation included Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Green Cove Springs Police Department.

Investigators found that Adkins first interacted with the victim in 2024 on Fortnite, an online battle royale game popular among children.

Prosecutors said the two chatted on the gaming platform, exchanged phone numbers, and began communicating on Snapchat, a popular mobile messaging app primarily used for sharing photos and videos (“snaps”) that disappear after being viewed.

Adkins convinced the victim that they were in a romantic relationship, despite knowing the victim’s age, prosecutors said. He then allegedly coerced the victim into creating and sending hundreds of pornographic pictures and videos.

Adkins is also accused of sending adult pornographic material to the victim with instructions to recreate it, prosecutors said.

“He manipulated the victim by purchasing gifts, including a new iPhone, with which he wanted the victim to produce higher-quality child sexual abuse material,” Uthmeier said.

He also sent V-bucks, the currency in Fortnite, and Robux, the currency in Roblox, prosecutors said. Roblox is currently under criminal investigation and civil litigation for aiding predators in accessing and harming children.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass echoed that his department worked with other law enforcement agencies to bring Adkins to justice.

“Protecting Florida’s children is our highest mission. Florida families can count on us to pursue anyone who seeks to exploit a child, no matter where they live,” Glass said in a statement.

“I commend the outstanding men and women of FDLE and the Green Cove Springs Police Department for their relentless work to take this dangerous predator off our streets,” Glass said. “If you exploit or harm a child in Florida, FDLE will find you, and Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office will hold you accountable.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

