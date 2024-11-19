Post Malone tour coming to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO, Mass. — Post Malone is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date and is stopping in Massachusetts.

The 9x diamond-certified Grammy Award-nominated superstar will make his Gillette Stadium debut on Saturday, May 31 as part of his ‘The BIG ASS Stadium Tour.’

‘The BIG ASS Stadium Tour’, promises fans a concert experience filled with a mix of his biggest hits, fan favorites, and brand new songs from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion, released August 2024.

The tour kicks off on April 29 at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium before heading to Foxboro on May 31.

Post Malone will be joined by the breakout sensation Jelly Roll, whose recent crossover hits and authentic storytelling have made him a powerful voice in modern country music.

Fans in the U.S. and Canada can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now using the link here.

Tickets will be available first starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, November 20 until Monday, November 25 at 10 pm

The Artist Presale will begin on Friday, November 22. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Tuesday, November 26 at 12 p.m. local time at livenation.com

For a full list of concert dates, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group