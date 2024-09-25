Popular NYC-based ice cream chain opening location in Boston

BOSTON — A popular New York City-based ice cream chain is opening a location in Boston.

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream will open its Seaport location on Thursday, September 26.

Customers who visit the shop will be able to meet the famous Ben Van Leeuwen and receive $1 Scoops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 100 guests will also receive free Van Leeuwen merchandise.

“We are excited to bring Van Leeuwen to Boston, and to collab with one of the city’s best local pastry chefs to celebrate the Seaport scoop shop,” says Ben Van Leeuwen. “It’s been so fun working with Joanne and the Flour team, who have welcomed us to the awesome Boston food scene. We can’t wait for everyone to try the collaboration flavor and all the goodness Van Leeuwen will be serving up.”

Van Leeuwen is known nationally for creative seasonal flavors such as Hidden Valley Ranch, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, and BIGFACE Coffee Affogato in partnership with NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler.

The seaport scoop shop will feature more than 30 signature flavors including its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter), Honeycomb, Pistachio, Marionberry Cheesecake, Praline Butter Cake, and Earl Grey Tea.

The shop will be the second in Massachusetts. The Chestnut Hill store opened in April.

Van Leeuwen has expanded to more than 50 shops across the country in 10 states since opening in 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

