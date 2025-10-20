Popular fast-casual restaurant chain with many Mass. locations giving out free sandwiches this week

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular fast-casual restaurant chain with many Massachusetts locations is giving out free sandwiches next week.

Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is gifting customers free Dave’s Hot Chicken sliders on Thursday, Oct. 23, in celebration of rapper Drake’s birthday, the chain said in a news release.

“Each year, millions of fans visit us and post on social media about how Dave’s Hot Chicken blows their mind,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “We want to continue this tradition of taking care of our fans while celebrating our most famous investor, Drake. We hope everyone both at home and abroad will come out on October 23 for a slider on us.”

The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The offer is only available inside restaurant locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services, the chain noted.

Dave’s locations in Massachusetts include Saugus, Woburn, Medford, Boston (Stuart Street, Boylston Street, and District Avenue), Newton, Chelmsford, Dedham, Braintree, Framingham, Franklin, and Worcester.

For more information, click here.

