Popular fast-casual restaurant chain with many Mass. locations giving out free sandwiches next week

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular fast-casual restaurant chain with many Massachusetts locations is giving out free sandwiches next week.

Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is gifting customers free Dave’s Hot Chicken sliders on Thursday, Oct. 24, in celebration of rapper Drake’s birthday, the chain said in a news release.

“We love that Drake is choosing to celebrate his birthday with Dave’s guests,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “As this brand expands from coast-to-coast and abroad, it’s the authenticity of the food, founders, team members, and investors, like Drake, which ensure we’ll continue to blow peoples’ minds.”

The hook-up is for anyone who comes by their local Dave’s and scans the reward in the Dave’s Hot Chicken app.

The offer is only available inside restaurant locations from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., not via online ordering or through third-party delivery services, the chain noted.

Dave’s locations in Massachusetts include Boston (Stuart Street and South Bay), Braintree, Chelmsford, Framingham, Medford, Newton, Saugus, and Woburn.

Additional locations are coming soon to Worcester, Waltham, Hadley, Franklin, Dedham, and Boylston Street in Boston.

For more information, click here.

